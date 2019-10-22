NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Several buildings believed to have been set on fire by an arsonist in North City were uninsured, News 4 has learned.
The buildings on Enright and Delmar near Kingshighway were owned by Green Line LLC. The group is renovating them for a lease-to-own option for local artists and people who work nearby.
The first of the fires was set in early October. An award of up to $6,000 has been offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.
