ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many people living in St. Louis are beyond fed-up with problem properties - buildings left vacant and crumbling to the ground everywhere.
St. Louis City has about 7,600 vacant abandoned buildings. So who's responsible and what is the city doing about it all the trouble properties? Watch the above video for the full report.
