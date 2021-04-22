ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A property known around St. Louis is now on the market.
The building that’s home to Gringo Jones Imports is known for its bright patio, filled with its statues and sculptures. Inside, you can find pottery, antiques and so much more.
The property is listed for $600,000, according to Zillow.
