ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alex Davis is building his first home on a formerly vacant lot in the Dogtown area of South City.
But instead of worrying about flooring, windows and vanities, he’s dealing with a problem of how to turn on the lights.
“We get from the first to second floor construction, my general contractor let me know those [power] lines are going to be too close,” Davis told News 4.
It turns out, the house was built too close to the power lines.
Darnell Sanders with Ameren agrees this is “not a normal situation.” He's personally visited the site and says it can't be hooked up to the power grid for safety reasons.
"Ten feet is bare minimum that you can have between a structure and a power line for new construction," Sanders explained.
Davis discovered the solution won't be easy or cheap and it will be painful for his bottom line.
“Ameren's solution was that it was my responsibility to pay to have the power lines moved,” said Davis. That could cost as much as $40,000.
Davis is frustrated because he said nothing about this ever came up during the titling, the staking the lot, the architectural plans, and he says he received all his city permits without any problems.
Sanders says “both the customer and Ameren have the same end goal which is to supply electric service to that site.”
The situation has resulted in a lawsuit against the utility.
Davis believes there is an easy solution. Right now, the pole sits closer to one side of the easement next to his lot. He says Ameren should just move the pole five feet away from the structure.
But according to Sanders, it's not that simple.
"There are other things involved in moving poles when you move poles you have to reconfigure that line," Sanders explained, adding that both parties are talking and hopeful for a resolution.
For now, Davis' future home remains electric free.
Ameren wants anyone who's thinking about building a new home to remember this example and act before things get this far in the process. Call utilities to make sure everything will work.
The home builder told News 4 it's not up to him to tell people where to build the house.
He said if it's not a build-able lot, the city shouldn't issue permits.
When News 4 contacted the City of St. Louis about the permits we received a statement:
"It is not the responsibility of the city to ensure a building is in a location that is preferable for a private utility company."
