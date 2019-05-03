ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Build-A-Bear needs your help to stuff thousands of animals with hugs Saturday.
The St. Louis-based company has partnered with the American Red Cross for the third consecutive year for their ‘Stuffed With Hugs’ event. The event will take place at all of their U.S. stores on May 4, during which guests can make a furry friend free of charge to be donated to the Red Cross.
The stuffed animals are then given to children as needs arise.
Click here for more details.
