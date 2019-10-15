ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear announced it is hosting two upcoming job fairs to fill positions for the holiday season.
The company is looking to hire seasonal guest service representatives, who will assist guests with customer service and orders. The company is looking for candidates that can work a minimum of 15-20 hours per week.
Anyone interested can apply at one the company’s job fairs which are being held on Saturday, October 19 and October 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the company’s headquarters at 1954 Innerbelt Business Drive in Overland.
Applicants can also apply online here.
