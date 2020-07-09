ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The heat advisory in St. Louis comes at the perfect time if you like beer.
Anheuser-Busch is running a new promotion in St. Louis. The "Budweiser Chill Zone" is a social media giveaway based on the weather.
When the temperature goes above 95 degrees, Budweiser will drop the price of its Bud Ice beer line. One dollar will be discounted for every degree above 95 degrees.
And every time the temperature hits 100 degrees or above in July, AB will award 25 social media followers with prizes.
Those prizes include inflatable pools, lawn chairs, or $20 gift cards for ice.
Budweiser will also pop-up at the hottest spots in the Soulard neighborhood each Saturday in July.
Be sure to follow Budweiser USA on its social media accounts for more.
Pop-up locations:
Saturday, July 11
- Molly’s, 816 Geyer Ave - 2 pm-4 pm
- 1860’s, 1860 S. 9th St - 4pm-6pm
Saturday, July 18
- Big Daddy’s, 1000 Sidney Street - 2 pm-4 pm
- Jack Nolens, 2501 S. 9th Street - 4 pm-6 pm
Saturday, July 25
- Carsons, 1712 S. 9th Street - 2 pm-4 pm
- McGurks, 1200 Russell Blvd - 4 pm-6 pm
