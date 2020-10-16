ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Budweiser is releasing limited edition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nelly's "County Grammar" album.
Budweiser will release the Nelly tall boy 25oz cans on October 20 and will available only in St. Louis.
The cans feature Nelly's lyrics that emphasis his love for his hometown of St. Louis.
The cans also feature the St. Louis Cardinal's logo to celebrate St. Louis' hometown team.
