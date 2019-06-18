hologram orbison holly
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison are coming to St. Louis.

Well, sort of.

Base Hologram, a company that produces holographic entertainment, is bringing a show to the Stifel Theatre.

October 23, holograms of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will perform on stage accompanied by a live band and back-up singers.

The company bills the show as a “cutting-edge, multi-media holographic performance” with remastered audio to mimic the sound of a live performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

