ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison are coming to St. Louis.
Well, sort of.
Base Hologram, a company that produces holographic entertainment, is bringing a show to the Stifel Theatre.
October 23, holograms of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will perform on stage accompanied by a live band and back-up singers.
The company bills the show as a “cutting-edge, multi-media holographic performance” with remastered audio to mimic the sound of a live performance.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
