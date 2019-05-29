ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light is celebrating the Blues' historic run to the Stanley Cup Final with a special tribute.
A giant "Gloria" banner is now hanging on the brewery's building.
Bud Light is planning several tributes to the Blues throughout the Stanley Cup Final.
