ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can win two tickets to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final!

The Bud King from Bud Light is asking those who want to enter to change their Twitter username name to Gloria and tweet @TheBudKnight using #GloriaSweepstakes for your chance to win.

The sweepstakes is open only to residents of Illinois and Missouri who are age 21 or older. The contest begins at noon on May 30 and will end at 5 pm. May 31.

Click here to view the official rules for the sweepstakes.

