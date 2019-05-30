ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can win two tickets to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final!
Read: Bud Light wraps Anheuser-Busch with 'Gloria' banner
The Bud King from Bud Light is asking those who want to enter to change their Twitter username name to Gloria and tweet @TheBudKnight using #GloriaSweepstakes for your chance to win.
The sweepstakes is open only to residents of Illinois and Missouri who are age 21 or older. The contest begins at noon on May 30 and will end at 5 pm. May 31.
Blues are coming home and I am all in on Gloria. Change your Twitter display name to Gloria and @ me with #GloriaSweepstakes for a chance to win 2 tickets to join me at Game 4. See rules in bio. pic.twitter.com/alVYQfqHlY— Gloria (@TheBudKnight) May 30, 2019
Click here to view the official rules for the sweepstakes.
