ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Bud Light is celebrating the Blues first ever Stanley Cup victory in franchise history!
The company is paying tribute with limited-edition Blues championship bottles. The bottles feature the Blues logo, 2019 champs and ‘Gloria Gloria’ stamped on the side.
A Bud Light spokesperson said the bottles will appear during the victory parade.
