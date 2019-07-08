ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Buckled pavement has forced a ramp in Jefferson County to close.
The ramp from southbound Interstate 55 to southbound Route 67 was closed Monday morning because of buckled pavement.
No other information has been released.
It is unknown when the ramp will reopen to traffic.
