ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bruno the Bear, bear who took social media by storm, has been tranquilized after moving into St. Charles County Sunday.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Bruno was tranquilized by conservation agents and moved away from the metro area for his safety and the publics.
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the bear traveled over 400 miles. Bruno crossed from Wisconsin into Illinois in early June, then briefly crossed into Iowa before returning to Illinois and then coming to Missouri.
Bruno was first spotted in Missouri near Elsberry on June 30, after which he made his way into St. Charles County. MDC staff received reports of the bear as he continued to travel through Missouri.
Conservation agents say the bear appeared within the city limits of Wentzville on Sunday morning and cornered himself just north of I-70 and near I-40/61. According to the MDC, a crowd of more than 400 people gathered in the area to catch a look at Bruno.
"He just kept making his way farther west, which makes sense, I think he's out of his normal range for a bear to go out looking for a mate, but we do know Missouri has black bear population south of I-44, mainly in southwest Missouri," Amanda Good said. She is the Missouri State Director for the Humane Society of the United States.
The bear attracted attention on social media, which sparked multiple Facebook pages to be made for spottings of Bruno.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the State of Missouri’s bear population is growing approximately 9% annually and dispersing bears have appeared in the greater St. Louis area before, a trend that is likely to continue with the growing bear population.
