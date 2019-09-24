ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two brothers who were accused of shooting a firefighter and dancer in Soulard in 2017 are suing the lead detective investigating the case.
James Hartman, 26, and Ryan Hartman, 36, were charged in connection with the shooting of Rainn Stippec, 26, and a St. Louis firefighter while they were sitting in a car in Soulard in February 2017. Both victims survived.
READ: More than 2 years after shooting, ballet dancer takes the stage again
The charges against the brothers were later dropped after surveillance video exonerated them.
The lawsuit says the lead detective on the case, Beary Bowles, abused his authority by ignoring important evidence, such as the wounded firefighter saying that the suspect was black (the Hartman brothers are white), and that the description of the suspect's car was distinctly different from the car the Hartmans were in.
The detective is also accused of making omissions in search warrant affidavits and misidentifying the brothers’ car from surveillance video.
The suit also says Bowles felt pressure to identify a shooter because the firefighter was “a prominent member of the community.”
St. Louis police said they do not comment on pending litigation but said that Bowles is still employed by the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.