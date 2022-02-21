Brothers from North County star in new HGTV show

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the McMiller brothers, renovating houses has always been a family affair and it started when they were young, thanks to their dad.
“We were his crew, we were his first crew. It was fun though, and it gave us a taste of what we would end up doing,” said Jonathan McMiller.
His brother Willie is quick to jump in with a slight correction.
“It was fun for him, I didn’t like it,” Willie said with a laugh.
Willie is an actor and stand up comedian. Jonathan is a real estate agent and contractor. A few years back, Jonathan convinced his older brother to go into business with him and start flipping neglected homes across their hometown of St. Louis. Fast forward to now. They’ve renovated more than a dozen homes and now that process is being documented on a reality show on HGTV called “My Flipping Family.” The pilot premiered on February 16 and the brothers are waiting to see if the network picks up the show for a full season.
For them, it’s all about showcasing their hometown.
“Whenever I travel I am so proud to tell people I’m from St. Louis because it is a beautiful city. We have beautiful architecture, beautiful culture and when we got the word that this was going to happen, I said the world is going to see so much beauty come from this!,” said Jonathan.
But no matter if the cameras are rolling or not, their goal is to help build up the community they grew up in. Their next project is a house in Bel-Nor in North County.
“When we’re renovating a house, the neighbors always walk up and say, Thank you, thank you!’ he explained. “This is a beautiful community and a well-deserving family deserves to be in here and start making memories, that’s where our passion comes in.
