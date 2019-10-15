SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two brothers are charged after a man was inside his car with his four children when he was shot in an apparent act of road rage in South County Monday, police said.
Nicholas Marino, 27, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Joseph Marino, 24, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Greg Thomas said his son, 46-year-old Scott Thomas, "is OK." He added that his grandchildren are "safe."
Thomas and the brothers were involved in a road rage incident on the 6200 block of South Lindbergh Blvd at 3:11 p.m. Monday.
According to police, Thomas pulled over his vehicle to get the license plate of the brothers' car and to confront the driver. Joseph and Nicholas then pointed guns at Thomas and Nicholas fired at least three times towards him. Thomas was struck in the chest and side.
Thomas was shot while his four children, ages 11, 9, 6 and 3, were inside his car.
The Post-Dispatch said Thomas, the self-proclaimed Original Grillin' Fool, has a large social media following with more than 74,000 Instagram followers.
The children were not injured, police said.
Police said the father suffered non-life threatening injuries.
