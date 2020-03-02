ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Get ready to boot scootin’ boogie this May as Brooks & Dunn brings their Reboot 2020 tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
The duo’s 2020 tour is their first nationwide tour in a decade.
Brooks & Dunn will play Friday, May 15 with special guests Travis Tritt and Tucker Beathard.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets to the concert here.
Or you can go to the Club Fitness Box Office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre the first week of sales for no service feeds.
