VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Brooklyn, Illinois police officer died following an early morning incident on the McKinley Bridge.
The officer had put spike stripes on the bridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday to stop a red Dodge Charger that was being pursued by Brooklyn police. The car then hit the officer, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Illinois State police told News 4. The Dodge Charger was later found abandoned in Missouri.
The officer who died was identified by Brooklyn Police Capt. Antonio White as Patrolman Brian Pierce. He was reportedly new to the force and in his 20s.
Just before 4 a.m., a gray Kia Optima sped through the barricaded area and crashed into several police vehicles. Officers from the Brooklyn Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department then fired shots at the car, hitting the driver. The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All four people who were in the car the time were taken into custody, police said.
St. Louis City police issued an officer in need of call following the incident. They also assisted in closing the bridge the traffic. It is not known when the McKinley Bridge will reopen to traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.