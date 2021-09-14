ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City water crews began repairing a broken water main in South City overnight.
The break occurred at the intersection of Macklind and Sutherland around midnight. At one point, water was seen flowing from the street.
While repairs are underway, Macklind is closed between Sutherland and Bancroft. A worker on scene told News 4 repairs could take up to six hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.