ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Riders lined the sidewalk in Delmar hoping to hop aboard the Loop Trolley on its final rides Sunday. But the final hours of the Loop Trolley didn't quite go off without a hitch.
The Loop Trolley has faced a number of issues since opening in November 2018.
One of the trolleys running Sunday actually broke down with a door issue in the final operating hours.
"We really wanted to come down today and ride it because we don’t know when we'll get the chance to do it again,” Megan Dunn said.
Bi-State, which oversees MetroLink and buses, has been debating taking over trolley operations but a final decision has not been made.
The Loop Trolley Company posted to social media Sunday thanking riders adding that they hope people come back for a ride “after the re-launch.”
"It took forever for it to get established and now it's going away so fast, so I was kind of surprised I guess,” Alie Ginnever said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.