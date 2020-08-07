ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Broadway Oyster Bar in downtown St. Louis is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant posted on Facebook that the employee who tested positive was asymptomatic and practiced safe distancing, including wearing a mask while on the premises.
“We believe the opportunity for transmission at the restaurant is extremely low,” read part of Broadway Oyster Bar’s post on their Facebook page Friday.
The post also stated that the restaurant will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” and all employees will be tested. The restaurant will undergo a professional cleaning before the target reopening date of Aug. 12.
