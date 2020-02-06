ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A bouncer at the Broadway Oyster Bar was stabbed by a man overnight.
A bar employee told News 4 just before 1 a.m. Thursday a homeless man came inside and asked for water. After getting water, a disturbance occurred and the bouncer came over to escort the man out, according to the employee.
Police said the bouncer was stabbed in the shoulder while escorting a man out of the establishment. Several employees reportedly jumped in after the stabbing to subdue to suspect, who was arrested when officers arrived.
The injured bouncer received several stitches, but is planning to return to work Thursday, according to an employee at the bar.
