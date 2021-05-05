Broadway

Broadway posters outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York on May 13, 2020. Broadway theaters may be dark but there will be plenty of new online productions of some of classic plays this fall. “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Richards on Wednesday unveiled a seven weekly play run of livestreamed works to benefit The Actors Fund. They will stream on Broadway’s Best Shows and ticket buyers can access the events through TodayTix starting at $5. The plays include “The Best Man,” “This Is Our Youth,” Time Stands Still” and “Race” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(CBS Newspath) -- Broadway will welcome audiences back this fall. Theaters can reopen at 100% capacity starting on September 14, and tickets will go on sale Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes more than a year after Broadway went dark on March 12, 2020, a day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. 

"Broadway is major part of our state's identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again," Cuomo tweeted Wednesday.

Broadway shows and the millions of ticket buyers and tourists they attract help employ nearly 97,000 people and deliver an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion, according to the Broadway League.

"We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway's return on the city and state's economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year," Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a news release

Martin said the trade association remains "cautiously optimistic" about Broadway's ability to resume performances in the fall "and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again."

A total of 31 productions were running when Broadway closed its doors last year and eight others were preparing to open, according to the Broadway League. Dates for returning and new shows will be announced in coming weeks, and people can visit Broadway.org for updates on show times and performance information.

