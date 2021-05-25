ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A voice very familiar to St. Louisans is celebrating a memorable anniversary on the air.
John Ullett aka the "U-man" is celebrating 45 years on KSHE 95. He began his radio career at 19-years-old. His first day at KSHE was in 1976.
Ulett says being on the radio in his hometown is one of the biggest joys of his life.
"You know just being a part of people's lives, you know, I take that seriously when I come in the morning, you know I come in, a lot of our listeners have been listening for a long time. They take this radio station very seriously and they love the station, so you know just being their friend on this radio station and getting the response we get from them has just been a joy all these years. The very first day I came here I knew that this was a special radio station and I knew I was gonna try to ride it as long as I can, and here we are 45 years later,” said Ulett.
Ulett also worked as the public announcer for the Cardinals for 38 years.
