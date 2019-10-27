CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Blues superfan Laila Anderson will be stationed at the Premium Outlet in Chesterfield to sign autographs for a good cause Sunday.
In an effort to help the St. Louis Children's Hospital, Laila will be at the Fans Cave Sports from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. She will be signing photos, pucks and her limited edition bobbleheads. There will be a limited number of bobbleheads available to purchase at the event.
At least $5 must be donated to get an autograph by the Blues' good luck charm.
Laila has been a by the Blues side throughout their entire journey including hoisting the Stanley Cup after the Note won the 2019 Championship win, getting her own Stanley Cup Championship ring and joining the boys at the White House with President Trump.
All proceeds will be donated to the St. Louis Children's Hospital.
