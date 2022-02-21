'Bring pride to a community'; St. Louis County applies for grants to renovate Kinloch Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County applied for two federal grants that will transform Kinloch Park into a centerpiece.

The County Council passed a resolution for a $250,000 federal grant to make improvements to the park which includes a new playground, shelter, basketball courts, football field, soccer field and a half-mile walking trail. In addition, the county applied for a $500,000 grant will be matched by local funds.

“We must preserve our history by giving it a bright future. Kinloch was the first town in Missouri to be incorporated by African Americans,” said County Executive Sam Page. “We need to make sure we are investing and reinvesting in all our neighborhoods, including those that have fallen on hard times with population declines, poverty and crime.”

In 2020, News 4 spoke to local state representatives who discussed how the vacant lots became an haven for illegal dumping. Couches, mattresses, tires and bags of garbage were piled along the roads on the northeast side of Lambert Airport in the city of Kinloch.

The County Executive aims to create a centerpiece for to brings pride to a community, interest from outside developers and a safe place for local families.