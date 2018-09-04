BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of starving her infant son to death.
Makayla Hill of Bridgeton was charged with felony child abuse after her 2-month-old son was found dead in The Lodge Hotel where Hill was staying.
Hill called police to the hotel, and when Bridgeton officers arrived, they found her with a toddler and an infant who was unresponsive.
Officers were unable to revive the boy, and he was taken to a local hospital were he was pronounced dead.
Medical reports indicated the infant was suffering from severe malnutrition. Officers said the condition hotel room indicated Hill neglected the child.
The toddler was placed into state care.
Hill was arrested and is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
