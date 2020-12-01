OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Bridgeton woman was shot and killed Monday when she became caught in crossfire on I-170 near Olive, police said.
Police said they received reports of shots being fired between two cars along the highway around 3:00 p.m. By the time officers got to the scene, the two cars with occupants who were believed to be firing shots at each other were gone.
A dark-colored SUV was in southbound lanes of the highway with bullet holes seen in the passenger-side window. Kristen Whitted, 46, was inside the SUV at the time of the shooting. She was wounded and taken to a hospital where she later died.
The Major Case Squad took over the investigation Monday night.
"He [a driver who called 911] said he saw two cars driving south on I-170 south of Page and Olive and they seemed to be racing, going in and out of traffic, and at some point, they started exchanging gunfire," said Captain Jon Romas with the Major Case Squad.
A resident of the Oaks on Bonhomme apartment complex told News 4 that he heard three gunshots around that time.
According to a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, the cars were traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic as the occupants were firing shots at each other.
"I am totally shocked, it just doesn't happen in this area," said Carrie Jackson who lives nearby.
Police said they need more information because MoDOT cameras along the highway do not record.
"Unfortunately on highways there are a lot less cameras than there are in neighborhoods and businesses and things, its definitely going to be harder to get video of any kind," said Lisa Pisciotta with CrimeStoppers.
Piscotta told News 4 many of the unsolved homicide cases in the St. Louis area happen on interstates, such as the fatal shooting of Patrick McVey, the owner of Maggie O'Brien's, who was killed on I-55; and the death of 20-year-old Shamarcus McCollough, who was killed on I-44 in Webster Groves.
Police are asking anyone who traveled on the stretch of I-170 from Page to Highway 40 around 3 p.m. who may have noticed anything to contact detectives at 314-645-3000 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
"It's scary. It could have been anybody," said Jim Anderson, who works along I-170.
