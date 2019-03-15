BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Walmart in Bridgeton was briefly evacuated during a disturbance Friday morning.
According to Bridgeton police, officers were called to the store in the 11000 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 10 a.m. for a disturbance. While they were on their way, police received another call about a man walking around the store with a gun, at which time Walmart was evacuated.
When officers arrived at the store, a man was found sitting outside the store on a bench holding a BB gun. The man reportedly took the BB gun out of the box and started walking around the store with it.
No one was injured.
Police said the only charge against the suspect so far is assault in the first degree. The suspect’s name has not been released.
