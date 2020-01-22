BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bridgeport Crossings residents told News 4 they’re on edge after they received notices this week from Missouri American Water notifying them that the water could be shut off.
“Not being able to bathe yourself, brush your teeth, living off water bottles that’s going to be hard,” said one resident.
A spokesperson with Missouri American Water said the property owner, T.E.H. Realty, hasn’t paid their water bill in months.
[WATCH: More than 30 residents of Bridgeton apartments owned by T.E.H. Realty don't have heat]
This is a problem News 4 has reported on before surrounding other T.E.H. properties across the St. Louis metro area.
Missouri American Water couldn’t disclose the amount T.E.H. owes because of privacy laws, but said the amount was significant.
Residents said shortly after Senator Josh Hawley’s visited in November, notices were placed up telling them the complex is now being run by a company under the name Bridgeport Crossings Management.
[WATCH: Woman says she's living in sewage after problematic property owner refuses to make repairs]
Residents said they suspect T.E.H. just changed their name because of legal issues.
Residents said they are now leery to pay their rent because this new company wants the checks handed over in person and they’re telling residents to leave the pay to order line blank.
Although employees inside that leasing office told News 4 they were part of a new management company, we took that to Bridgeton city leaders who said T.E.H. is still listed as the owners of the complex.
City leaders said they’ve had several companies show interest in buying the complex, but no official transfer of sale has happened.
Missouri American Water said they don’t want to leave dozens of people without water so they’re hoping to have this problem solved before it gets to that point.
Bridgeton city officials are taking T.E.H. to court because of several ignored citations.
