BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bridgeton residents are fed up over drivers speeding through neighborhoods where children play outside. They filed a petition with the city asking for speed bumps to be installed or police to increase patrols.
“It’s a big issue," Danette Downing said. She lives on Warwickhall Drive.
She's one of nearly 100 signatures on the petition.
“I just feel like the city doesn’t step up to the plate," Downing said.
She's among several parents who tell News 4 they will not allow their children to play outside in the street.
“We have three boys. All have a bike and a scooter and the only time they’ll ever use it is if we put it in a truck and take it somewhere else," Adam English said.
He and his wife said they bought a truck specifically so they could transport all their children's bikes and scooters to ride somewhere safer.
"We tell our kids to stay in the back. It’s a constant struggle," English said. "I know that’s not how I grew up. We’d run around but here, I don’t trust it."
While the petition calls for speed bumps to be installed, the Bridgeton police chief says that won't happen. He said speed bumps can slow down first responders and believes there are other ways to combat speeding.
“They’re worried about speed bumps delaying an emergency, well the emergency they’re going to end up responding to is someone hitting a kid on this street," English said.
The city is currently testing two digital radar signs. If they work, the city hopes to buy more. Police also told News 4 they are increasing patrols to catch speeders.
News 4 reached out several times to the city administrator for an interview, but did not hear back.
