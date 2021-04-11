BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Bridgeton Popeyes employee shot a man after an argument Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Bridgeton Police Department said the 17-year-old employee and another female employee got into an argument with a man before 3 p.m. at the 953 Northwest Plaza Drive location. The 17-year-old then shot the man in the lobby of the restaurant.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The employee was taken into custody and is being held by juvenile authorities on a first-degree assault charge.
No other information was released. If you know anything about this shooting, call the department at 314-739-7557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.