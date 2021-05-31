BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Bridgeton are searching for a 80-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon.
According to police, Pless May, 80, was last seen walking away from his daughter's home in the 11300 block of Taplin around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
May suffers with dementia, does not know the area well and does not have a cell phone, police said.
He is described as 5'11" tall, 157 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, brown pants, and black and white tennis shoes.
He was not wearing his glasses when he left.
Anyone who spots him or knows his location is asked to contact Bridgeton police at 314-739-7557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.