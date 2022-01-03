You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridgeton PD searching for missing 10-year-old

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
Missing Bridgeton 10-year-old girl
Bridgeton PD

BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who they say walked away from her Bridgeton home.

The search is on for Chloe Dollinger. Authorities say she left home around noon Monday, suffers from depression and does not have a phone on her. She is described as 5'2", weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked call police.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.