Bridgeton PD searching for missing 10-year-old

BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who they say walked away from her Bridgeton home.
The search is on for Chloe Dollinger. Authorities say she left home around noon Monday, suffers from depression and does not have a phone on her. She is described as 5'2", weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked call police.
