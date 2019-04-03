ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Marcus Smith says he’s cautious when walking past a gaping hole on north Broadway.
“This side matters, we’re regular human beings we walk up these streets every day,” said Smith.
Bent construction cones and fallen “Road Closed” signs are all that’s alerting drivers and pedestrians about the dangers. Many of those protective cones have now fallen inside the hole.
Smith and other drivers say they fear if it doesn’t get covered, someone will get injured.
“You got people who constantly text, don’t pay no attention, probably just once every blue moon one might fall in,” said Smith.
The St. Louis’ Streets Department says a private contractor is responsible for the incomplete project.
That contractor is Votruba Sewer and Excavating, located in Bridgeton. Owner Matt Votruba says the cones fell over after heavy winds last weekend.
After News 4’s calls, the city contacted Votruba, who had a company come out to place a plate over the hole.
The city says Votruba was contracted by the St. Louis Water Department to remove an old water line.
The project went dormant because Votruba says they are waiting on parts to complete the job.
News 4 found Votruba’s permit to work on this project expired January 20. Votruba says he plans to reapply for a permit to complete the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.