BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The City of Bridgeton says it will be furloughing some employees and making other changes due to revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The City Council recently approved a plan that would temporarily furlough some city employees, eliminate city travel, suspend construction projects and future capital equipment purchases. The July 4 celebration has also been called off.
City officials also decided to start charging residents for trash, recycling and yard waste pick up, which will start on July 1. Officials say households will be charged $14.70 a month.
Officials believe the changes will save the city $2.2 million.
Other municipalities, such as University City, have already announced cuts and layoffs in response to COVID-19 revenue declines.
