ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Starting Friday night, MoDOT will be closing westbound Interstate 70 near Adelaide to make repairs on the overpass bridge.
MoDOT says the roadwork will fix the overpass that was struck by a truck in May of 2018. All lanes of the highway at Adelaide and the express lanes will be shut down by 8 p.m.
With anticipation of game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, crews will reopen all lanes of the roadway before the Blues fans leave the game on Sunday June 9.
All lanes are expected to reopen on June 12.
The Adelaide bridge over Interstate 70 will remain closed until June 12. Adelaide will be closed between the eastbound ramps of Interstate 70 and Hall Street.
According to MoDOT, detours will be marked.
