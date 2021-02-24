MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Only one lane of Interstate 255 will be open in each direction in Madison County starting March 8.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews will reduce traffic to a single lane in each direction to make bridge deck repairs along the interstate between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue. The roadwork is expected to be completed by September.
Drivers needing to travel through the work zone are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage and avoid using mobile devices.
