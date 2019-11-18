GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Drivers traveling along the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City should prepare for a lane closure on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The westbound right lane of the roadway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The following day, crews will close the eastbound right lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the closures, crews will conduct bridge deck patching. The work is weather permitting.
Drivers should allow for extra travel time through the work zone and consider alternate routes, according to IDOT.
