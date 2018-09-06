If you have ever planned a wedding, you know it can be stressful.
Several brides and their mothers told News 4 their stress was magnified because of a local business.
Garden Gate Rentals of Troy, Missouri provided items like tables, chairs and linens for various events including wedding receptions.
The company received an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, and a number of upset customers lined up to share their stories.
Becky Jeffers says she paid Garden Gate $615 for rented items including linens and tables, but received “nothing.”
Jeffers said she was forced to cancel her contract with Garden Gate because the company failed to deliver on time.
“On Wednesday they were supposed to deliver, they never answered their phone” she said.
Jeffers say the company didn’t show up the following day, and in a panic she was forced to find a new vendor the day before her wedding.
Susan Eggering shared a similar story.
Eggering says the company agreed to provide linens on the Wednesday before the wedding, but after missing the deadline she was forced to hire a different vendor.
Teresa Harke says linens for her daughter’s wedding arrived late and in terrible condition.
Harke said the linens arrived, “still damp and wrinkled in a trash bag.”
Garden Gate Rentals is operated by Linda Musgrove.
Musgrove told News 4 several brides cancelled within 30 days of the event, and were not entitled to a refund because the brides violated the contract.
Several brides say they were forced to cancel because Garden Gate failed to deliver at agreed upon deadlines.
Musgrove says she feels like she’s being “bullied” and “harassed” in person and online.
Musgrove said, “next step I would like to sit down with some of these guys. If I try to defend myself on Facebook holy cats.”
She also shifted some blame at the owner of a Wentzville rental business.
Musgrove said Andrew Denney “made all these promises he would help us, help fulfill things…”
Denney disputes Musgrove’s accusations.
He added, “we had numerous bounced checks from her.”
Denney also said, “the linens went out clean and pressed in hangers” and “she would send her staff to pick it up with no check. We would say you can’t have it until we get paid.”
Denney showed News 4 three returned checks marked “not sufficient funds.”
The checks were written off an account for a business called the Troy Auction Center, which is also operated by Musgrove.
The Troy Auction center is also facing issues pertaining to at least one upset customer.
Robert Watts says Musgrove promised to auction items from his home then turn over “70 percent” of the proceeds.
Watts says that didn’t happen, so he sued and won $1172, but says he’s never received any payment from Musgrove.
Musgrove says she will pay him, but doesn’t feel like she owes the money.
She also disputes passing bad checks, saying she paid Denney’s business with cash in advance after one returned check.
Musgrove also says all brides have received the money they are “owed.”
The Garden Gate storefront is now closed, Musgrove says she’s going out of business.
