NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Wedding dresses are displayed in a window at a David's Bridal store in Manhattan on November 19, 2018 in New York City. The wedding dress retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company, which will continue to operate throughout bankruptcy, is coming to terms with changing consumer tastes in the wedding industry and a heavy debt load. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)