ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You have the chance this weekend to attend one of the largest Lego fan events anywhere. BrickUniverse kicked off Saturday in south St. Louis County.
The show features professional Lego art works from around the globe. You can see hundreds of amazing creations and even pick the brain of builders to learn the secrets of building.
There are two sessions Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at the Kennedy Recreation Complex at 6050 Wells Road.
General admission tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.
