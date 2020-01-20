ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The front of a South City home is now a pile of rubble after the brick facade crumbled Monday.
Tony Neal rents the home on Dunnica Avenue. Neal said the brick has been buckling since the summer causing leaks inside the home.
There’s caution tape and a warning sign, but Neal said he has no where else to go.
He said the landlord had been making minor repairs.
“Tried to make contact with my landlord,” Neal said. “Made no contact. I called 9-1-1 and the fire department came out and knocked the rest of the bricks off and made it secure, but I don’t think it’s too secure at this point.”
While we were interviewing Neal, he watched his landlord drive by the house.
We checked on the property owner’s history with the city. He owns other properties in South City and they are in good standing with no issues reported.
