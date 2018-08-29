Gooey butter cake was made by mistake back in the 1930s, but nearly a century later, it’s still one of St. Louis’ all-time favorites. And now you can have it in beer form.
Brew Hub turned the classic St. Louis sweet treat into Gooey Butter Blonde Ale.
They launched it early this month for St. Louis Craft Beer Week, and due to overwhelming customer demand, it’s back on tap.
It’s exclusively at the Brew Hub Taproom on Oakland Avenue.
The taproom opened in March.
