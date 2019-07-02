ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Blues player Brett Hull will be meeting fans and signing autographs on Sunday, July 14.
Hull will be at Dogtown Sports Collectibles, located on 6410 Wise Ave from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Ticket prices include:
- $60 for any one item autographed
- $60 for one posed photograph on your camera for up to four people
- $30 for one additional inscription such as "HOF 2009" or "The Golden Brett"
The $160 VIP Package limited to the first 50 people includes posted photo with Hull for up to four people on your own camera, any two items autographed by Hull and first in line.
For more information, visit here. The Facebook event page can be found here.
