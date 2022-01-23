(KMOV)-- Back in 2018, Brett Gabbert led CBC to their fourth state football title. Now, almost four years later, Gabbert led Miami (Ohio) to a convincing 27-14 victory against North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic bowl in December.
In that game, he completed 22 of 31 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns and was named the game's offensive MVP. While visiting St. Louis during the holidays, Gabbert reflected on how far he's come since his time at CBC.
"It is pretty kind of surreal the things I have been able to accomplish," said Gabbert. "Just with the help of my coaches and teammates."
Gabbert is making a name for himself in the college football world, even though his last name is already well-known in that world.
"I look up to Blaine and Tyler very much," said Gabbert. "I think at Miami of Ohio I have kind of been able to create my own name for myself."
Brett is the youngest of a Missouri football dynasty with both of his older brothers playing Division 1 football as quarterbacks. Tyler had a brief stint at Mizzou then UCF, and Blaine took the path of Mizzou to the NFL, where he is currently the backup to Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
"When I was a little kid I always played a ton of sports, football, baseball basketball, soccer," said Brett. "Once I saw them play college football at Mizzou and when Tyler went to UCF, I just always thought it was super cool as a kid and I thought one day I would like to do that. Just having my two older brothers play, they've helped me so much."
Though he's charting his own path, he does hope he can follow his brother Blaine into the NFL.
"I have two more years of college eligibility," said Gabbert. "If I could keep playing well and one day hopefully play in the NFL, play against my brother or play with him, I think that would probably be a dream come true for me."
