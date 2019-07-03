BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Brentwood woman is out thousands of dollars after a tree fell down on top of her car.
“I felt like crying because I just bought it in February. I’m not a rich person at all," said Bonnie Cox.
Cox says she was sitting on her front porch June 21 watching the rain, when the tree fell.
“It was raining and thunder and lightning but no wind," said Cox. “Trees don’t just come down because it’s raining unless it’s a problem tree.”
Cox says she had called the City of Brentwood three times over the last several months because the tree was leaning, but never got a response.
Her insurance won't cover the damage to the car. She believes the city should have to foot the bill since the tree was on public property and she repeatedly warned them about it leaning.
The City of Brentwood told News 4 there is no record of Cox's calls and can't go into detail about the situation since it's an ongoing investigation.
Since 2018, the Parks and Recreation Department has removed three trees from Cox's street because of Emerald Ash Borer. Cox says she doesn't understand why crews just didn't also remove the tree in front of her home badly leaning.
“I just pray that they pay for it," said Cox.
A spokesperson for the City of Brentwood, Janet Levy, says the Parks and Recreation department regularly checks trees to make sure they are healthy.
