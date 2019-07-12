BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Brentwood has agreed to pay for repairs on a woman's car after it was damaged by a tree.
Bonnie Cox said she had called the city three times over the last several months because the tree was leaning, but never got a response.
The tree fell on top of her car on a rainy day with thunderstorms.
Her insurance wouldn't cover the costs and she asked the city to cover the costs.
The city has finally agreed to do so after News 4 shared her story last week.
"Your story helped tremendously. It got the ball rolling and I appreciate it very much," Cox said. "If it weren't for you I don't think it would have went this far. I don't think it would have happened, that's why I'm very grateful for you"
