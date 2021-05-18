UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The fatal shooting of a doctor outside a Brentwood, Mo. hotel and a 70-year-old woman in University City may be connected, police say.
The Major Case Squad is investigating after a Town and Country man was found dead in the parking lot of a Brentwood hotel late Saturday night.
Stanley and Barbara Goodkin were riding in a car in the 8200 block of Delmar around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when they heard shots. Stanley then drove them to a hospital. Barbara was shot in the head and died at a hospital. Stanley suffered non-life threatening injuries.
University City is increasing its patrolling of Delmar Boulevard after a double shooting killed a 70-year-old woman late Saturday night.
Less than an hour later, police say Dr. Sergie Zacharev, of Town and Country, was shot and killed outside the Drury Inn at Eager Road and Brentwood. Officers are looking for a silver/metallic, smaller SUV or passenger-style car that may have been involved in both shootings. The car was captured on surveillance video. Currently, police say there are no motive nor links between the two victims.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
CrimeStoppers has increased the reward for information in the cases up to $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.