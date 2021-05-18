UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The fatal shooting of a doctor outside a Brentwood, Mo. hotel and a 70-year-old woman in University City may be connected, police say.

Stanley and Barbara Goodkin were riding in a car in the 8200 block of Delmar around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when they heard shots. Stanley then drove them to a hospital. Barbara was shot in the head and died at a hospital. Stanley suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Less than an hour later, police say Dr. Sergie Zacharev, of Town and Country, was shot and killed outside the Drury Inn at Eager Road and Brentwood. Officers are looking for a silver/metallic, smaller SUV or passenger-style car that may have been involved in both shootings. The car was captured on surveillance video. Currently, police say there are no motive nor links between the two victims.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

CrimeStoppers has increased the reward for information in the cases up to $30,000.